Karnali Provincial Hospital Achieves Milestone with Six Successful Kidney Transplants



Surkhet: The Karnali Provincial Hospital at Surkhet has conducted six successful kidney transplants so far. At a press meet organized by the Hospital, the Hospital’s Director Dr. Keshar Dhakal shared that the transplant service was launched at the Hospital following an agreement with the Shahid Dharmabhakta National Organ Transplant Centre, Bhaktapur on April 3, 2022.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Dhakal reaffirmed the commitment to enhance the capacity of doctors, nurses, and technicians at the Hospital to provide more effective healthcare services. The Centre has been providing technical support to initiate kidney transplant services at the Hospital.





In addition to transplant services, the Hospital also offers cardiovascular services. Dr. Dhakal informed that the Cath lab has already been tested for these services. The Hospital also provides oncology services for cancer treatment, burn treatment, and surgeries. Plans are underway to launch neurology-related services soon.

