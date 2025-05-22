KfW Endorses Plan for Maternity and Obstetrics Facility in Thankot



Thankot: A preliminary draft has been approved for the establishment of a 24-bed maternity and obstetrics specialized health facility in Thankot, part of Chandragiri municipality-4. This facility is set to function as a satellite hospital to the Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital in Thapathali, with financial and technical backing from the German government.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the KfW Development Bank of Germany has endorsed the preliminary draft and is working on a comprehensive plan for the project. The Ministry of Health and Population and Chandragiri municipality have been informed of the project’s progress, clearing the way for the bidding process to commence.





A high-level delegation from KfW’s headquarters in Frankfurt visited the project site recently for a field inspection and engaged in discussions with local representatives and the administrative team of the Municipality Office. During the meeting, Chandragiri municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Giri assured the delegation of the local government’s cooperation in establishing the facility and expressed gratitude for KfW’s support.





The KfW delegation included Michelle Schwipper, Prof. Dr. Jorg Heukelbach, Rebecca Traeger, and Nicola Anna Pascale Dehnen. Local officials present at the meeting included Deputy Mayor Basanti Shrestha, Chief Administrative Officer Surendra Thapa Magar, and various Ward Chairs.





KfW is providing economic and technical assistance amounting to Rs one billion for the construction of the hospital. The Council of Ministers has approved the allocation of 23 ropani of land for the facility. Mayor Giri reiterated the commitment to support the hospital’s establishment and promote it as a specialized healthcare facility.

