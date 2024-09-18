Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia returned to her residence in Gulshan today after receiving treatment for six days in the capital’s Evercare Hospital.

Khaleda left the hospital around 6:25 pm and reached her home around 7:05 pm, said Shamsuddin Didar, a staff of the BNP chairperson’s media wing.

She was admitted to the hospital around 1.40 am on September 12.

BNP Standing Committee Member and personal doctor to the BNP’s Chairperson Dr AZM Hossain today said, “Begum Khaleda Zia has left the hospital as her physical condition is now good. She will be undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of her physicians”.

He said, ‘We will try to take her abroad as soon as possible. We have already spoken to two hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom”.

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment under a medical board headed by Professor Shahabuddin Taludar.

Begum Zia has been suffering from various complications including, liver cirrhosis, heart disease, lung and kidney compli

cations, arthritis and diabetes, for a long time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha