Khaleda Zia Wishes to Return Home Soon: Zahid Hossain



London: BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is currently in London at her eldest son Tarique Rahman’s residence after receiving treatment for 17 days at London Clinic, is eagerly waiting to return home, said her personal physician, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Dr. Zahid shared that Khaleda Zia’s physical condition is stable, and she has expressed her desire to return to Bangladesh. During a doa mahfil organized by the UK chapter of Jubo Dal, marking the death anniversary of her youngest son, Arafat Rahman, she conveyed her wish, saying, “Let us return to Bangladesh quickly. The country is a good place for us.”





The prayers took place at Brick Lane Mosque in East London after Isha prayers on Tuesday. Dr. Zahid, also a BNP standing committee member, mentioned that Khaleda Zia is doing better while staying with her family, including her eldest son Tarique Rahman and other family members.





Dr. Zahid criticized the current regime, referring to it as a fascist rule, and highlighted that Begum Zia was imprisoned under a fabricated case during this regime. He stated that the decision regarding her return to Bangladesh would be made after receiving some medical test reports.





He expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers and emphasized that Begum Zia remains mentally connected with her countrymen in their struggle for the restoration of democracy. He reaffirmed her belief that democracy will soon return to the country, allowing the people to exercise their voting rights.





Dr. Zahid urged BNP party members to work towards this goal and mentioned that Tarique Rahman has been working for the restoration of democracy for the past 15 years. He expressed optimism about Tarique Rahman’s return to the country, noting that the situation will determine the timing.





The event was attended by UK BNP President and Chairperson’s Adviser MA Malek, General Secretary Koysor M Ahmed, and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abul Hossain, and was hosted by UK Jubo Dal President Rahim Uddin.

