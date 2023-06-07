General

The Koshi Province government has formed a talks team in a bid to sort out disputes over the naming of the province.

It may be noted that people who were demanding to name the province on the basis of the ethnic identity resorted to the protest after the province was named Koshi on March 1.

On May 29, Chief Minister Hikmat Bahadur Karki has urged the agitating group not to make the agitation violent and come for talks for finding the solution.

The three-member team headed by minister for drinking water, irrigation and energy, Til Kumar Meyangbo comprises social development minister Buddhi Kumar Rajbhandari and government spokesperson Bhakti Prasad Sitaula, according to Chief Minister's press advisor Mahendra Bist.

Source: National News Agency