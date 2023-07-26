education, Science & Technology

The Kathmandu University (KU) and the Madhesh University (MU) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish joint academic programmes in the Bachelor and Master levels.

The KU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bhola Thapa, and the MU Vice Chancellor Dr Dipak Shakya signed the MoU amid a function here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Thapa expressed the hope that the collaboration would help in the development of higher education in Madhes Province. Similarly, Shakya said the partnership would inspire the Madhes University to provide quality education in the days to come.

This collaboration aims to strengthen academic and research excellence in both institutions and foster mutual cooperation, it has been said.

Established in December 1991, the KU is an autonomous, not-for-profit, self-funding public university known for its academic and research excellence. On the other hand, the MU, a skill-based academic and research University, was founded by the Madhesh Province Government in 2022.

Source: National News Agency