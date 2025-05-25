Kunwar Elected Chair of Nepal Land and Housing Developers Association



Kathmandu: Engineer Deepak Kunwar has been elected as the Chair of Nepal Land and Housing Developers Association. A 15-member working committee was elected under the leadership of Kunwar by the Association’s 18th annual general meeting and election held last night. Kunwar is the Managing Director of CD Developments Pvt. Ltd.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Purushottam Poudel has been elected as the first vice-chair, Sumit Kumar Agrawal as the second vice-chair, and Roshan Bhoydyo as the third vice-chair of the association. Tulsi Prasad Adhikari has been elected as the general secretary, Barun Kumar Acharya as the secretary, and Nischal Bahadur Shrestha as the treasurer. Dekendra Kumar Shrestha, Manoj Bahadur Shrestha, Haribhakta Shrestha, Sandeep Shrestha, Prasit Bhoydyo, Siddhanta Bikram Dhamala, Abhas Kunwar, and Araniko Singh have been elected as members of the new executive committee.