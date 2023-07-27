Games

Kushtia district team won the title of Inter-district Volleyball competition (19th Men's) beating Dhaka district by straight 3-0 set in the final held in the city's Noor Hossain national volleyball stadium today (Thursday).

Md. Ashraf Uddin of the winning team and Hossain Sheikh of Dhaka district were named as the best setter and libero respectively.

Besides, Md. Maruf Hossain of Rajshahi district was given the best attacker award of the competition. Earlier, on the day, Bogura district finished third position in the meet, defeating Rahshahi district by 3-1 set in the place-deciding encounter also held at the same venue.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's secretary general Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku and it's senior member and national sports awardee sportsman Mostafa Kamal, were among others, also present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Fourteen district teams, split into four groups, took part in the meet, organized by BVF.

The participating district teams: Group A - Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts. Group B - Chattogram Barisal and Gazipur districts. Group C - Dinajpur, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narail districts. Group D - Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishorganj districts.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha