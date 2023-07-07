General

Arrest warrants have been issued against four former secretaries on charge of their involvement in the Baluwatar-based Lalita Niwas land misappropriation scam.

Arrest warrant has been issued against then secretaries Deep Basnyat, Chhabi Raj Panta, Dinesh Hari Adhikary and Narayan Gopal Malego on the charge of their involvement in transferring the government land in the name of individuals, informed Nepal Police spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Kuber Kadayat.

According to the police spokesperson, former joint-secretary Sudheer Shah has been already arrested in this connection while Basnyat, who is also the former Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), is absconding.

The police sought arrest warrants from the court against the former four secretaries. Police have again initiated investigation against those who transferred 114 ropanis land of Lalita Niwas in individual's name through forgery.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal