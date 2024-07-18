Lalitpur Metropolis shares hindrances in devising cycle law



Speakers at a programme have underlined the need for building cycle-friendly infrastructures so that it would help create healthy ecology.

The programme was organized to share information about the ‘Kora, 2024’, the largest ever cycle jatra, being held on July 20.

Mayor of Laltipur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, said the cyclists and cycle lovers have significant role on making the city healthy and eco-friendly.

“The city of arts and world heritage, Patan wants to be a city of cycles too. Cycling is not a mere calisthenics but an entire exercise of the human body,” he reminded that the Metropolis would pay heed to create cycle lane, stand and other infrastructures to encourage cycling.

He, however, admitted that it was problematic to prepare act and laws for cycle friendly city and the safety of cyclists. As any law at local level needs to be aligned with federal and provincial laws, it had been difficult for Lalitpur Metropolis to devise its own cycle act.

Moreover, he said although Lalitpur wa

s for devising a cycle way from Shivapuri Hills to Godawari Botanical Garden, Kathmandu Metropolis showed reluctance to it.

Chief of Clean Air Project at USAID, BhushanTuladhar, viewed the development of cycle culture and Kora 24 would be effective schemes for maintaining cleanliness of Patan city.

“The infrastructures Lalitpur Metropolis is building are significant for fostering cycle culture. Cycle is the important vehicle for the city where average travel is five kilometres,” he viewed.

Moreover, a 58-year-old woman cyclist said cycling helps ensure good health to women. “Since 2057BS, I’ve visited 37 districts on bicycle. Currently, I’m instructing 50-60 persons on bicycling at Jawalakhel, Lalitpur,” she shared.

Cycle campaigners informed about Kora 2024.

Source: National News Agency Nepal