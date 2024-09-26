Lalitpur metropolis to adopt positive practices of Cheorwon city in environment, agriculture



The Lalitpur metropolis is to follow the positive practices of Cheorwon County of South Korea in the areas of environment and agriculture.

During a sitting with a delegation led by Mayor of Cheorwon, Lee Hyeonjong, at the Metropolis on Thursday, Lalitpur metropolis mayor Chiribabu Maharjan expressed such views.

On the occasion, the mayor said the recent establishment of sisterly relations between Cheorwon County and the Lalitpur metropolis would help further consolidate the Nepal-Korea.

It may be noted that mayor Maharjan visited Cheorwon a month ago in the course of establishing the sisterly relations between the two cities.

“It is significant for us to establish the sisterly relations with Cheorwon city and have an opportunity for collaboration,” he said. Prior to it, the local government welcomed the delegation to the Metropolitan City Office.

Mayor Lee said they were ready to collaborate with the Lalitpur metropolis in each area with priorities in agriculture and environment. He said he is highly inf

luenced by the hospitality culture of Nepali.

Remembering his first Nepal visit in February, he said they are ready for collaboration for the development of both towns.

Metropolis Deputy Mayor Manjali Shakya Bajracharya expressed happiness over the establishment of the sisterly ties between Lalitpur and Cheorwon on August 25 this year. She said during the visit to Korea last year, she was enticed by the achievements of Korea in agriculture and environment. “We should move ahead in collaboration by accepting our diversities and similarities.”

Lalitpur metropolis local representatives Raju Maharjan, Chandra Lal Maharjan, Narayan Lal Awale, Krishnahari Maharjan and Suresh Maharjan said the metropolis has abundant potential in agriculture, proposing to introduce the Korean technology in agriculture to enhance the production.

Agriculture advisor for the metropolis, Dharma Maharjan, proposed an idea of establishing a model agriculture (fruits and vegetables) farm assisted by the Korean technology.

The delegati

on has been here to research and explore agricultural potentialities in the town.

During the weeklong visit, the team is scheduled to meet Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari.

Nepal and South Korea had established diplomatic relations on May 15, 1974 and since then, the Korea remains a major development partner for Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal