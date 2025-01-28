Land Adviser Advocates for Sustainable Digitized Land Services



Dhaka: Land adviser Ali Imam Majumdar today urged stakeholders to commit to ensuring sustainable digitized land services nationwide. He emphasized the importance of utilizing knowledge acquired from ‘training in public service’ to maintain relevance, stating, “A positive image of the ministry must be cultivated by delivering genuine services to the people.”





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Majumdar made these remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Officers/Employees Orientation Training Programme on the 2nd version of newly created/improved software for people-friendly automated land services’ held at the Bhumi Bhaban conference room. He highlighted the necessity for honesty among those providing digitized services, asserting that public trust in land management is vital.





Majumdar noted the universal nature of land rights, underscoring the government’s commitment to digitizing land services to uphold these rights. He remarked, “This initiative is timely for simplifying land services. The socio-economic livelihood of many people is directly affected by transparency, security, and modernization of land management.”





He acknowledged the frequent visits citizens make to land offices for services, reflecting the deep connection between the country’s socio-economic structure and land management. Earlier, Majumdar attended an exhibition showcasing live survey activities using drones at the former Land Records and Survey Department and visited the ‘Citizen Land Service Center’ at Bhumi Bhaban.





Senior Secretary ASM Saleh Ahmed, speaking on the occasion, called on land ministry service providers to offer sincere service, ensuring recipients are treated respectfully. He also announced plans to honor those delivering quality services to seekers.





The event was attended by Land Reforms Board Chairman (Secretary) AJM Salauddin Nagri, Land Appeals Board Chairman (Secretary) Muhammad Ibrahim, and other senior officials.

