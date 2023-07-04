General

The Mahakali roadway has been obstructed due to flooding and landslide triggered by incessant rain since last night. Multiple landslides at Panebaj area in local Shailyashikhar Municipality-6 have blocked the Gokuleshwor-Khalanga section of the highway.

Buses and vehicles departing from Khalanga to various destinations as Mahendranagar and Kathmandu have been stuck due to the road obstruction. The section of the highway from Gokule to Panebaj-Airichhana is frequently blocked due to mudslides when it rains.

Vehicles operating on long and short routes have not been able to reach their respective destinations due to the obstruction of the highway. The night buses heading towards Khalanga from Mahendranagar and Dhangadhi have also been halted on the way, stranding the passengers.

Although a loader dispatched by Division Roads Office Baitadi, Patan is at work to remove the landslide debris from the road since the morning, it is facing difficulty opening the highway due to the continuous rainfall, said Rajendra Singh Dhami, the Supervisor of the Roads Office.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal