Landslide buries two at home



Landslide has buried two persons with a house at Falebas municiplaity-1, Karkineta in Parbat district.

Jhalak Sharma, 40, of Agnidanda and Tulsiram Poudel, 32, of Arghakhanchi rural municiplaity-3, Syangja were buried with the house in landslide.

According to the District Police Office, Parbat, locals and security personnel have been trying to rescue them, but the incessant rainfall has disturbed the efforts.

Karkineta ward chair Cholakanta Padhya shared rescue work has not been carried out keeping in mind the safety of the rescuers as there is a risk of further landslides in the area. Two buffaloes, an ox and four goats have also been buried in the landslide.

A 12-member team led by Inspector Bhuwan Baram from the District Police Office has been deputed to the spot.

Source: National News Agency RSS