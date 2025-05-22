Lawmaker Gautam Calls for Making Health the Foundation of Peace and Justice



Geneva: Member of the House of Representatives, Sobita Gautam, has called for a global appeal to make health the foundation of peace and justice. At the parliamentary dialogue programme of the World Health Organization held in Geneva on Wednesday, she emphasized the need to formulate laws and make necessary investments to make health the foundation of peace and justice.





According to National News Agency Nepal, lawmaker Gautam, who is also a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Health Committee, called on parliamentarians from around the world to unite and collaborate in the areas of law-making and necessary investment. “Members of Parliament are no longer just observers; we are defenders of accountability, advocates of equality, and leaders of sustainable development,” she asserted on the occasion.





In the dialogue organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), lawmaker Gautam clarified the decisive role of parliamentarians in the context of the recently passed WHO pandemic agreement. Gautam stated that it is necessary the parliaments of all nations should endorse this agreement. She also expressed concerns regarding the indications given by donor agencies about cutting foreign aid.

