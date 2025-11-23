Leader Dr Rawal for Focusing Party on Rights and Prosperity



Kathmandu: Leader of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP), Dr Bhim Rawal, has announced that his party will prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights and economic prosperity. He asserted that the party is committed to taking a leading role in these areas.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Rawal shared this commitment during a press conference aimed at providing details about the party’s upcoming programme scheduled for November 28 in Dhangadhi city. He mentioned that various leftist forces have come together to seize what he described as an opportune moment for the country to free itself from challenging circumstances.





Dr Rawal further explained that the NCP is organizing nationwide programmes to communicate the party’s unification efforts. This message will be initiated from the Sudurpaschim Province.





A main organizing committee has been established under Dr Rawal’s leadership to oversee preparations for the event. He reviewed the arrangements being made to ensure its success.





Following the unification message event in the province, similar events are planned to take place in all districts and local levels, including palikas and wards, within the month of Mangsir.

