Leader KC stresses on constitution amendment



Nepali Congress (NC) leader Arjun Narsingh KC has said an amendment to the Constitution is demanded by the time.

In his address to a programme in Janakpurdham on Wednesday, the former Minister said the Constitution has reflected the citizens’ supremacy and “amendment is needed to strengthen it.”

Commenting on the July 1 agreement reached between the two largest parties: the NC and CPN (UML) to form a new government with an agenda of amending the constitution, leader KC said the fresh political development is likely to give hope for the nation.

“When the two largest parties get united, those parties in the opposition must prove vibrancy in the parliament,” he said.

Source: National News Agency RSS