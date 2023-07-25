business, Trading

The Lively Village Project brought by the Government of the People's Republic of China has been initiated from Sindhupalchok. The project is aimed at poverty alleviation in South Asian countries.

In this connection, the Chinese government is developing Kuvinde of Sindhupalchok as the 'lively village'.

Former Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and Economic and Commercial Consular at the Embassy of China to Nepal, Shi Yu, jointly inaugurated the Lively Village model project of the China-South Asian Nations Poverty Alleviation and Development Cooperation Centre here on Monday.

Under this project, the Government of China will provide financial and technical support to Kuvinde at Chautara Sangachokgadhi Municipality-4 for agriculture and livestock development.

The Chinese officials have said Kuvinde, known as a pocket area for milk production, would be developed into a model 'lovely village' through agriculture and livestock development. Consular Shi Yu said the project has been started for the first time in South Asia itself from Sindhupalchok. The Chinese official said that the plan is to develop Kuvinde in agriculture and livestock sectors in the first phase and then to extend cooperation for education and infrastructure development as roads and drinking water.

Former Speaker Sapkota said all should support the Chinese project of developing Kuvinde into a lively village through this project.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal