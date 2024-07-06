Locals urged to remain alert with water level rise in Saptakoshi River



Locals have been urged to remain alert following continuous rise in water level in the Saptakoshi River following incessant rain.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sunsari, Nabin Krishna Bhandari informed that 303,860 cusecs of water was flowing through Koshi barrage this evening. At present, 39 sluice gates of the barrage have been opened.

The flow of water is constantly increasing here. As of 4.00 am today, 124,465 cusecs of water was flowing, 244,000 cusecs at 1.00 pm and 282,680 cusecs per second at 5.00 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhandari said security surveillance has been increased at the Koshi Barrage with the rise in the water level and current.

Source: National News Agency RSS