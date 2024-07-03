LSP’s decides to support Congress-UML alliance



Kathmandu: The LokatantrikSamajbadi Party (LSP) Nepal has supported the agreement between the Nepali Congress and the CPN (UML) to form a national consensus government.

The meeting of the party held today at its central office reviewed the latest political developments and decided to cooperate with the newly formed alliances of political parties, describing it as a positive step.

Chief Whip Ram Prakash Chaudhary said that the meeting decided to support the government to be formed according to the agreement reached between Congress and UML.

According to him, party President Mahantha Thakur informed the meeting about the discussion held with Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency RSS