Madhes Province Chief Calls for Staking Claim for Chief Minister Post



Madhes: Chief of the Madhes Province, Surendra Labh Karna, has called for presenting claims for the post of chief minister. Issuing a notice, the Office of the Province Chief has made a call for staking the claim for the post by 5.00 pm on Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the call has been made to the Province Assembly members who can secure a majority with the support of two or more parties representing the province assembly. This move comes in the context of the resignation of the current Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Saroj Kumar Yadav, which has already been approved.

