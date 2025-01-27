Mahtab, Hasnain Elected President, Secretary of ICMAB



Dhaka: Mahtab Uddin Ahmed has been elected as the President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), while Hasnain Thoufiq Ahmed has been chosen as the Secretary for the year 2025. The announcement came after the council meeting of ICMAB held on Sunday night at its office, as stated in a press release.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the election also saw Kausar Alam and Abdul Matin Patwary being elected as vice-presidents, with Md. Maksudur Rahman taking the position of treasurer. Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, who is the Founder of BuildCon Consultancies Limited and BuildNations Ltd., has a distinguished background, having served as the CEO and Managing Director of Robi Axiata. He holds both honors and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Dhaka, and he is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP 190) and IMB Switzerland, with additional advanced programs completed at INSEAD.





Kausar Alam is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and company secretary of Seven Rings Cement Bangladesh and also serves as the director of Janata Bank. Abdul Matin Patwary has a notable career, having served as the CFO at Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and the finance director of BASF Bangladesh Ltd. Before being elected Vice-President, Patwary was the Treasurer at ICMAB, demonstrating his expertise in financial management and leadership.





Hasnain Thoufiq Ahmed is presently working as the Group Business CEO of Rahimafrooz Group. Md. Maksudur Rahman holds the position of CEO at EDISON Logistics Ltd., contributing his leadership to the logistics sector.

