Make public all AL govt’s treaties in details

Academics, intellectuals and rights activists today urged the interim government to disclose all the treaties signed by ousted Awami League government with foreign countries.

Speaking at a rally at Central Shaheed Minar premises here today they also called for scrapping the damaging clauses of the deeds.

Democratic Rights Committee organised the rally participated by the people from all strata of life.

‘The previous government has inked scores of treaties with India, China, USA and Russia. We urge the government to reveal all treaties in details and cancel those which are against the national interest, said eminent economist Professor Anu Muhammad.

He particularly mentioned about Rampal Power Plant and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant saying the interim government must take specific decision about the damaging projects.

Writer and academic Salimullah Khan said, legitimacy of the present government lies on people’s aspiration. As long as the government works to materialize people’s desire it will have its leg

itimacy.’

Coming out from the dependence on foreign loans, the government should work to accelerate the country’s economy, he said, adding, “Otherwise it will be very tough to face the upcoming challenges and materialize people’s desire.”

He criticizes the decision of banning student politics in DU campus and said restricting student politics goes against the spirit of the student-led mass upsurge.

Dr Samina Luthfa of DU Sociology department, veteran physician Dr Harunur Rashid, Human rights activists advocate Jyotirmoy Barua, UPDF leader Michael Chakma, Coordinator of Democratic Student Alliance Salman Siddique and Puja Rani Das of Harijan community also spoke on the occasion.

‘How the projects detrimental to the interest of the people and jeopardize the very existence of the country, can still run even after the fall of Sheikh Hasina?,” Anu Muhammad questioned.

“Of course the sudden closure of the projects may cause huge loss but continuation of those projects will cause more and more loss”, he argued.

“We have necessary studies and data in support to our demand. We can further explain if the government wants,” he said.

Criticizing the decision of banning student politics, Anu Mohammad said, “Universities should be free from terrorism or occupation. But politics should be there. If the students do not have political consciousness and engagement, how they will make the country discrimination free”.

Terming the recent Jahangirnagar and Dhaka university incidents as ‘gang killing’ and ‘mob violence’, he said if there is no student politics then who will create resistance against such misdeeds in the academic arena.

“The people who carried out such heinous activities did not use any organisation’s name but they must have blessings and shared power from somewhere,” he added.

The state must take the responsibilities of the families as most of the injured and killed persons are from poor families, he said, adding, “So far, we came to know about the decision of giving Taka five lakh to family of each martyr and

Taka one lakh to injured persons. But it is not sufficient, rather taking responsibilities and doing something sustainable is desirable.’

Regarding the constitution, he said the constitution reform committee must make the outline of a new democratic constitution removing all the laws which support or patronize fascism, autocracy or discrimination.

The draft of the constitution should be prepared through huge discussion and taking opinions from the public, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha