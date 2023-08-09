General

Bodies of two persons who went missing in the landslide occurred at Bagmati rural municipality-5, Sikredobhan in Makawanpur were found this morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Makwanpur, Tek Bahadur Karki told RSS that the bodies of two persons among others who went missing in the flood and landslide occurred after incessant rain since Tuesday morning were found on the bank of Bagmati River at Hariharpurigadh rural municipality-1, Kokare.

According to him, bodies of Akkal Bahadur Syangtan, 60, and his daughter Sheela Pahari, 22, were found. With this, the death toll has reached three.

Pasang Ghising, 17, of Hariharpur rural municipality-1, Kokati in Sindhuli however was rescued alive on Tuesday evening. He was rescued from the Bagmati river bank. Sustained leg injuries, he is being treated at Hetauda Hospital.

Three people who were taken away by flood and landslide are still missing. Whereabouts of Akkal Bahadur's son-in-law Jeewan Pahari, 25, his four-year-old grandson Milan Pahari and one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter Divya Pahari are still unknown.

Search for the missing is underway with the help of the police and locals, DSP Karki informed.

Among those stuck in the landslide, Akkal Bahadur's wife Santamaya, 55, died on Tuesday, police informed. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal