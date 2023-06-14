General

The Makwanpur Police have arrested a youth along with illegal gold of worth Rs 5.4 million. He was made public at a press meet organised by the District Police Office, Makwanpur.

A squad from the Office apprehended Kisan Sah, 22, of Birgunj metropolis-16 along with the yellow metal during a checking of a vehicle bearing a number plate Pradesh 2-03-001 Kha 0159 at the Ratmate Check Post at Hetauda submetropolis-15.

Police confiscated the contraband weighing 561.30 grams which Sah had concealed inside his shoes.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal