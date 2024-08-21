Man held with 719 bottles of Phensedyl in Rajshahi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an

anti-crime drive, detained an alleged drug peddler with 719 bottles of

Phensedyl in the district last night, RAB sources said this noon.

The arrested was identified as Muntaz Mondal, 38, son of Chand Mondal of

Khanpur village under Bagha upazila in the district.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a sudden drive in a mango

orchard in the same village around 3.30 am and arrested Muntaz with the

contraband item red-handed.

Later, the person along with the seized goods was handed over to Bagha Police

Station with a case in this connection.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha