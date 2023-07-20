General

A court here today sentenced a man to death for killing a baby girl after rape in Sarail upazila of the district in 2019.

Judge of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Rezaul Karim handed down the verdict the sentence in the presence of the convict, Mobarok Mia alias Kanai Mia, 5o, hailed from Poshchim Kuttapara village in the upazila, at the court.

The court also fined him Taka 100,000.

According to the prosecution, on December 16 in 2019, the girl went missing at her village. Police recovered her body the next day from a bamboo garden close to her house.

Following the murder, the girl's mother filed a case accusing unnamed people with Sarail Thana.

Police pressed the charge sheet accusing Mobarok Mia in September, 2020.

Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court gave the order in presence of Mobarok Mia, said, assistant Public Prosecutor Syed Merajul Islam.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha