A helicopter belonging to Manang Air has been reported missing since 10:01 am today. The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Spokesperson Teknath Sitaula, the helicopter with the call sign 9NA-MV had taken off from Surkhe of Solukhumbu for Kathamandu carrying six passengers onboard. "TIA is informed about the chopper losing the contact since it arrived Lamjura pass. Last time, the crew sent a text 'Hello' on Viber from Lamjura pass. The search for the helicopter continues."

Source: National News Agency-Nepal