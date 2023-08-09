General

Manikganj is one of the 21 districts that was declared homeless and landless free as over 227 houses were handed over to homeless people in the district today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced 12 more districts and 123 upazilas homeless and landless free as she distributed 22,101 more houses with lands under her dream Ashrayan project, designed and being implemented by her to alleviate poverty.

In Manikganj, a total of 227 houses were handed over to the recipients of the three upazilas of the district. Of them, 119 are in Manikganj Sadar 19 in Shibalaya and 89 in Harirampur.

Manikganj district administration in a press briefing said on August 8, a total of 1,218 houses were built in all seven upazilas of the district in different phases under the Ashrayan Project-2 and those were handed over to the recipients and four upazilas of the district Ghior, Saturia, Singair and Daulatpur were declared free from landless and homeless.

Today with the handed over the last 227 houses, the district is now free from landless and homeless people.

Deputy Commissioner Rahana Akther handed over the keys of the hoses with all other documents to the recipients at Manikganj Sadar upazila, DDLG Shahina Parveen at Harirampur upazila and ADC (Rev) Mohsin Mridha at Shibalaya Upazila.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha