Maoist CC meeting underway

Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) commenced its central committee meeting today, focusing on contemporary political issues and preparations for the upcoming Statue Convention scheduled for February 13-15. The meeting, taking place at the local City Hall, will include a special review of the party's four-month 'Maoist with People, Special Campaign,' held earlier, as per party sources. The event is set to conclude tomorrow. With a 409-member central committee and an additional 190 alternative central members, office bearers from seven province committees and three non-territorial province committees have also been invited to the meeting. Source: National News Agency Nepal