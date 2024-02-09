Maoist Centre starts discussion on statute draft

Kathmandu: The Standing Committee of the CPN (Maoist Centre) has started deliberation on statute draft. During the standing committee meeting held at the headquarters of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Parisdanda, on Friday, coordinator of the of statute drafting taskforce and party Vice-Chairperson, Pampha Bhusal, gave a presentation on the main features of the statute, said Spokesperson Agni Sapkota. General-Secretary Dev Prasad Gurung, Deputy General-Secretaries-Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, and Janardan Sharma, Secretaries-Ganesh Saha and Ram Karki and Standing Committee member Shashi Shrestha put forth their views on the statute. Most of the members who spoke on the statute stressed the provision of establishing social norms, values and ideologies as well as socialist thoughts in the statute. The leaders had expressed the views that party committees should be manageable and functional. The central committee should be of 151 members, she suggested. Sapkota, however, shared that the issues rais ed during discussion would be sorted out from statute conference. The standing committee would meet again on Saturday. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has called central committee meeting coming Sunday and Monday to discuss the statute. The statute convention of the party is scheduled for February 13-15. Source: National News Agency RSS