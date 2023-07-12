General

A meeting of the central office-bearers of CPN (Maoist Centre) is taking place in a while. The meeting is summoned following the demise of Sita Dahal, the spouse of party Chair and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and the party's advisor.

According to the party source, the mortal remains of Sita are to be kept at the party central office at Parisdanda, Koteshwor for paying tributes to her. It is to be kept at the party office from 11 am to 1.00 pm before being cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat crematorium at 2.00pm, PM Dahal's Secretariat stated.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal