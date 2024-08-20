Masood keen to begin cricket season with win against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood is keen to start the

Test cricket season with a victory when they take on Bangladesh in the two-

match series opening game tomorrow (Wednesday) at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan are scheduled to play nine Test matches this season, their busiest

Test season since 1998-99.

Seven of these Test matches will be played at home, including two against

Bangladesh, three against England in October and two against West Indies in

January next year.

The two away Test matches are against South Africa, which will be played in

December-January.

“Fans always want the cricket team to do well and win matches for them. We

are all excited for the series and the great season ahead,” Masood said.

“We have a talented group of cricketers who are eager to perform well in the

series. Our bowlers are capable of taking 20 wickets and helping the team win

matches.”

Pakistan has absolute upper-hand over Pakistan in Test format, winning 12 of

13 the two teams played between them in the past. One Test was d

rawn. They

have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh on home soil.

The first Test match against Bangladesh marks Pakistan red-ball head coach

Jason Gillespie’s first international assignment since his appointment in

April this year.

It will also be Shan Masood’s first Test match as captain on home soil.

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead the side at home. With captaincy

comes great responsibility, and I will do my best to take this team forward,”

Masood said.

“The series against Bangladesh is very important for us as we prepare for a

busy season ahead, and we are determined to perform well. We had some good

training sessions leading up to the series, and the coaching staff has worked

hard with the players.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha