‘Media laws should be media-friendly’



Kathmandu: The experts and practitioners have said that the media laws to be drafted in future should be friendly to the media and media persons.

At a workshop on orientation to journalists on mass media laws here Saturday, the experts suggested that the new laws including the media council bill should be as per the main spirit and aspiration of the constitution.

On the occasion, the senior vice chairman of the Federation of Nepali Journalists Ramesh Bista said that the state should not intervene in the media-related laws and called for ensuring autonomy and independence to the media fraternity.

Likewise, advocate Arun Poudel said the media laws should be in line with the constitution adding that the media was not only connected to the journalists but also with the general public.

Organizer agency National Society of Democratic Print Media’s Chairman Damodar Prasad Dawadi argued that most of the issues of the media council bill should be revised. Currently, the bill is under discussion in the Legislation

Management Committee of the National Assembly.

Source: National News Agency RSS