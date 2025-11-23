Media Related Books Enrich Gramin Adarsha Campus Library



Kathmandu: Journalism related books were handed over to Gramin Adarsha Campus, Nepaltar.





According to National News Agency Nepal, old and new books of journalism collected through Media Point and National Development Communication Centre were handed over to the college today. The Founder of the Media Point and former General Manager of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti and senior journalist Shreeram Singh Basnet handed over 580 books in Nepali, Hindi, and English languages to Campus Chief Rajendra Dhoj Thapa.





On the occasion, senior journalist Basnet shared that the books would be beneficial for the students studying journalism at the college. Campus Chief Thapa thanked the Media Point, saying the organisation helped in the educational development of students by handing over the books.





The campus, located at Tarkeshwor municipality-11, Nepaltar, now has more than 3,200 students.

