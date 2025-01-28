Medical Board Formed to Treat BRUR Students Injured in July Revolution



Rangpur: A five-member medical board has been formed to review the medical issues of students of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) injured in the July-August revolution to ensure proper treatment. Confirming the matter Tuesday night, BRUR Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali stated that the Rangpur Medical College authorities formed the board on January 23.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the medical board has been formed with Dr Mokhlesur Rahman, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine of Rangpur Medical College, as the convener. The other members include Dr Md Tofail Hossain Bhuyan, Professor and Head of the Neurosurgery Department, Dr Md Ashfaqur Rahman, Associate Professor of the Orthopedic Surgery Department, Dr Md Abdul Hadi, Associate Professor of the Surgery Department, and Dr Md Atiquzzaman, Assistant Professor of the Ophthalmology Department.





The members of the medical board are tasked with providing informed opinions and treatment to the students who were injured during the anti-discrimination student movement. Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Showkat Ali emphasized the significant role students played in the July-August Revolution and expressed a commitment to ensuring their treatment.





Dr Ali further noted that students are pivotal stakeholders and highlighted the formation of the board with experts from Rangpur Medical College to cater to the injured students’ medical needs. He also mentioned that a list of 39 students injured during the movement at the university has been received, and the committee is actively working to provide necessary treatment and counseling.

