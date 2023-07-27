Games

Bangladesh men's team pitted in Group A along with India, Myanmar and hosts China in the group-stage fixtures of the upcoming 19th Asian Games, after the draw ceremony held in China today (Thursday).

Jamal Bhuyan will lead the Bangladesh Olympic football team. The top two teams from six groups and four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of sixteen.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women's team were placed alongside strong Japan, Vietnam and Nepal in Group D, one of the five groups of the Asian Games.

The top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will move to the quarterfinals.

The multi-sport Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year in Hangzhou. However, the football event will commence from September 19.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha