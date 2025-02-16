Contact Us
Met Office Forecasts Dry Weather Over Bangladesh


Dhaka: Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasts dry weather over the country for the next 24 hours from 9 am today. “Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country as of 9 am tomorrow”, it said.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, a trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas, and a seasonal low is present over the South Bay. This weather pattern may lead to light to moderate fog occurring at various places across the country during the early morning hours.



The forecast also indicates that both night and day temperatures may rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius across the country. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda, while the minimum temperature today was 10.8 degrees Celsius in Srimangal.



In the capital, the sun is expected to set at 05:54 pm today and rise at 06:30 am tomorrow.

