Minister Ghising Calls for Electing Right Leaders for Nepal’s Prosperity



Kathmandu: Minister for Urban Development, Kulman Ghising, emphasized the necessity for Nepalis to elect the right leaders to ensure prosperity in the country. He delivered this message while addressing a spiritual program focused on world peace on Sunday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Ghising urged all alternative forces and individuals with fresh ideas to unite for transformation. He stressed that mere naming and blaming is insufficient; unity and collaboration are essential. He highlighted that unity fosters harmony, which is crucial to advancing the nation.





Minister Ghising pointed out that the forthcoming March election presents a significant opportunity for change in Nepal. He emphasized the importance of selecting new leadership with seriousness and responsibility to lead Nepal out of backwardness towards a promising future. He argued that the right leaders can have a positive impact on the nation.





He also mentioned that controlling corruption and creating employment opportunities are vital for national prosperity. He asserted that political change alone is insufficient and that a stable system is necessary for progress. The present government is committed to successfully conducting the March election.

