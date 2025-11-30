Minister Ghising Calls for Timely Completion of Koshi Hospital’s Buildings



Biratnagar: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development, Kulman Ghising, has instructed the construction company to complete the new buildings of the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital within the given deadline. His direction follows complaints regarding delays in the project, which was initiated to address the growing number of patients. The Minister also directed the hospital administration to ensure timely monitoring and completion of the construction works.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Federal Urban Development and Building Construction Office, Biratnagar, reported that the under-construction buildings have achieved only 35 percent and 60 percent progress, respectively. The 11-storey building, with an estimated cost of Rs 245 million, has reached 35 percent completion, while the four-storey building, costing Rs 380 million, has achieved 60 percent progress.





Construction began around four years ago, and the contract was awarded to KC and Raman Construction. As per the agreement, the company is required to complete and hand over the project within this year.





On the occasion, Koshi Hospital Chief Dr Runa Jha and Federal Urban Development and Building Construction Office Biratnagar Divisional Engineer, Surendra Shah, briefed the Minister about the hospital’s current condition and the status of the construction works.

