Minister Kharel Honored at Alma Mater in Dolakha



Dolakha: The Shree Kalinag Secondary School in Dolakha has felicitated Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel, on Sunday. Minister Kharel had received his high school education from this institution and was welcomed warmly by local residents.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Kharel was encouraged to play a crucial role in promoting good governance with a strict stance against corruption. During the event, he recalled that his appointment to the government was a result of the Gen Z protest, which called for change within the country. He expressed his commitment to good governance and acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that while further anomalies have been observed since he took office, he remains determined to address them.





The Minister highlighted the demands of Gen Z for opportunities, education, healthcare, job security, and the eradication of corruption. He pledged to strive to meet these expectations. Despite his roots in Sunkhani of Kalinchowk-8 in the Dolakha district, Minister Kharel emphasized the importance of not being confined to one location, especially given the country’s current situation.





He also advised educators and guardians to avoid politicizing education and schools, instead dedicating themselves to student welfare. Minister Kharel urged parents not to be influenced by political leaders, which could jeopardize their families’ and children’s futures. He suggested that good individuals can be chosen by dispelling the notion that all political parties are inherently flawed.

