Minister Sharma insists on timely completion of projects

Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has directed the chiefs of subordinate bodies to take initiation to complete the ongoing projects and programmes within the deadline. During the half-yearly review of the fiscal year 2023-24 and in a meeting of ministry-level development issues resolution committee in the Ministry today, the Minister called upon all stakeholders to conduct self-assessments of the progress made so far and to exert concerted efforts to achieve the expected achievements from the ongoing endeavors. She urged participants to work responsibly, discouraging the practice of diverting attention towards pointing out the shortcomings of others. "While reviews are encouraged, avoiding responsibility is not acceptable," she asserted. The Minister utilized the moment to express her concerns regarding the sluggish progress of priority projects, despite the assurance of allocated resources. Source: National News Agency RSS