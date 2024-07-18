Minister Yadav vows resolving problems relating to drinking water



Minister for Drinking Water, Pradeep Yadav, vowed he would resolve problems relating to drinking water.

During a programme organized at Drinking Water and Drainage Department today, Minister Yadav said he would make utmost efforts to manage sufficient budget for the ministry. “It is true the ministry has a low budget, but I will manage necessary budget,” he reiterated, adding that cooperation and collaboration among the employees of different tiers of government is equally imperative.

Moreover, he reminded in addition to the hilly region, the cities in Madhes including Birgunj are facing acute shortage of drinking water. The ministry would set priorities and solve problems so that citizens would be ensured clean water.

The Department informed the newly appointed Minister about the status of projects being run at three tiers of government, budget availability and management, sustainability of projects and environmental impacts.

After being informed by the officials, Minister Yadav directed the Secretary

and Department’s Director General to advance the measures for reform in the policy and implementation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal