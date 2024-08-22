Mintoo elected chairman, Moazzem vice chairman of National Bank

Sponsor Directors Abdul Awal Mintoo and Moazzam Hossain were unanimously elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman of National Bank respectively.

They were elected at the 505th meeting of the Board of Directors held today.

This follows the dissolution of the previous Board of Directors by Bangladesh Bank on August 20, 2024, and the formation of a new board under the ‘Bank-Company Act, 1991 (Amended up to 2023)’, said a press release.

Mintoo is a prominent industrialist and business leader in Bangladesh. He is the former President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Additionally, he serves as the Chairman of several companies, including Lal Teer Seed Limited, North South Seed Limited, and Pragati Life Insurance Limited.

Mintoo also acts as the advisor to several organizations, such as Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh Limited, Bangladesh Petrochemical Company Limited, Multimode Textile Mills Limited, and Multisourcing Limited.

On the other hand, Moazzam Hossain is another le

ading and successful entrepreneur in Bangladesh. He is one of the sponsor directors and former chairman of National Bank Limited.

Hossain, the founder of Hosaf Group of Companies was one of the first entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to have expanded his business both at home and abroad.

Moazzem Hossain is the Chairman of Hosaf Group of Companies. He was also the former Chairman of Pragati Insurance Company Limited, President of Bangladesh Energy Companies Association, Vice President of BGMEA and Chairman of Presidency University.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha