General

The world-famous Miss World pageant is returning to India after nearly three decades and its next edition is likely to be held in November.

The much awaited 71st edition of Miss World pageant is expected to be held in November this year. Its final dates have not been announced yet.

Earlier, it was organized in India in 1996.

Julia Morley, President and Chief Executive (CEO) of Miss World Organization, the organization that organized this competition, said in a press conference on Thursday, "I am happy to announce India as the venue for the 71st Miss World Finals." ... We look forward to sharing your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking destinations with the world.

He added, "The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the achievements of 130 national champions during a month-long journey of "Incredible India" as we organize the 71st and most spectacular Miss World finale ever.'

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha