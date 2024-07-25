Monsoon-induced Disaster: 131 people dead so far



Kathmandu: A total of 131 people have lost their lives in disaster-landslide, flood and inundation across the country till today afternoon.

Among them, two died in Kathmandu Valley, 22 in Koshi Province, five in Madhes Province, 25 in Bagmati Province, 38 in Gandaki Province, 23 in Lumbini Province, seven in Karnali Province and nine in Sudurpaschim Province in the disaster, according to Nepal Police Headquarters News Room.

Similarly, 144 people were injured in monsoon-related disaster and they are undergoing treatment at local hospitals. A total of 49 people were rescued in Koshi, 12 in Gandaki and five in Sudurpaschim.

Nine people have gone missing in the disaster across the nation-two each in Koshi and Bagmati and one each in Madhes, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim. Search for them is underway, police said.

Likewise, 182 houses were waterlogged as well as 231 houses, 84 huts, 43 bridges, two schools and two government offices suffered damages due to flood. A total of 4,400 families were

displaced from disaster incidents during the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal