Monsoon-induced disaster: 77 dead, 88 injured



Kathmandu: Since the start of the monsoon this year 74 people have lost their lives while 88 were injured due to monsoon-induced disaster-flood, landslides and inundation that have taken place at different places of the country.

One person died in Kathmandu Valley while 18 in Koshi Province, three in Madhes Province, four in Bagmati, 22 in Gandaki, 18 in Lumbini, four each in Karnali and Sudurpaschim Province due to disaster-related incidents, said Spokesperson of the Nepal Police, Deputy Inspector General Dan Bahadur Karki.

Of the injured, three were injured in Kathmandu Valley, 21 in Koshi Province, five in Madhes, four in Bagmati province, 26 in Gandaki Province, four in Lumbini Province, 15 in Karnali Province and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province.

A total of 53 people were rescued from disaster incidents-41 in Koshi Province and 12 in Gandaki Province.

Two persons went missing in Koshi Province, two in Bagmati Province and one in Sudurpachim Province in disaster-related incidents. Search for the missing wa

s underway, said police.

A total of 161 houses were waterlogged, 94 houses, 53 huts, 41 bridges and two government office and one school suffered damages due to flood while 335 cattle perished, added Karki. Two hundred and 96 families were displaced by disaster related incidents during the period.

Activities were underway to shift the families of different districts who are at the risk of floods and landslides to safer places and resuming traffic by clearing landslide debris as well as through repair and maintenance, according to the Nepal Police Headquarters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal