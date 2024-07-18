Monsoon-induced disaster affects 163 highways in 24 hours



One hundred sixty-three highways have been affected due to monsoon-induced disaster including landslides and floods in last 24 hours in the country.

According to the statistics of the Department of Road, 16 highways across the country were completely obstructed while 147 are in one-way operation.

Vehicular movement was disrupted due to obstruction in six bridges along the national highway.

Meanwhile, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecasted partly to generally cloudy weather across the country tonight.

Light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning is predicted at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and few places of remaining provinces.

Likewise, heavy rainfall is likely to take place at one or two places of Koshi, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim Provinces, added the Department.

Sating that heavy rainfall has been forecasted to take place at different places of the country until Friday, the Department has requested one and

all to remain alert and vigilant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal