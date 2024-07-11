Month-long tree plantation begins in Mohanganj

A month-long tree plantation program began today at Mohanganaj upazila in the district.

Chairman of parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism Sajjadul Hasan, MP, inaugurated the program as chief guest with a call to plant saplings of fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal trees in around all the house premises for keeping the ecological balance as well as ensure the people’s nutrition and save them from different diseases.

The inaugural function was held at Mohanganj upazila parishad auditorium.

Chaired by upazila nirbahi officer Rezwana Kabir, it was addressed, among others, by chairman of upazila parishad Shahid Ikbal, municipality mayor Latifur Rahman Ratan and additional police super Sumon Kumar Das.

Later, Sajjadul Hasan distributed 2,000 saplings among the local people there.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha