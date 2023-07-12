General

Mortal remains of Sita Dahal, spouse of Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and party's advisor, have been kept at the party's office, Parisdanda, Kathmandu for paying tributes to her.

At a condolence meeting on the premises of the party's office, PM Dahal laid a wreath and offered his tributes to her. He also draped party's flag over her body. A minute silence was also observed.

Similarly, the Maoist Centre senior vice chairperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, also Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, former Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, the CPN (Unified Socialist) leader and former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, former Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, former Chairperson of the Council of Ministers Khilraj Regmi, and Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song among others extended their tributes to the late Dahal.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal